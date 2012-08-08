Nicole Kidman is saying sayonara, officially, to her amazing West Village, NYC pad.

The actress -- who primarily resides in Nashville with husband Keith Urban and daughters Sunday, 4, and Faith, 19 months -- has owned the massive 3,785-square-foot residence on Perry Street, boasting incredible Hudson River views, for nine years. Frustrated by a nearby construction project that interfered with the panorama, the Oscar-winner attempted to rent out the place for $45,000 a month, according to a source.

At some point, however, Kidman decided to part with the home for good, and it sold to an LLC on July 10 for a whopping $16 million.

The amazing views and hip neighborhood weren't the property's only selling points. The apartment also features a 30-foot-wide entrance gallery, a terrace, a chef's kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances, and a master suite with walk-in closets and a soaking tub.

Kidman and country singer Urban still maintain an NYC residence at nearby 200 Eleventh Avenue (which they purchased for $10 million in early 2011), as well as a home in Sydney, Australia -- but the Aussie-born stars' hearts seem to belong to Nashville these days.

"It's the warmest, loveliest community I've ever set foot in," Kidman told USA Today last year of the nation's Country Music Capital. "For me, it's the perfect place to live. It's the best part of America."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Nicole Kidman Sells NYC Apartment for $16 Million -- See Inside!