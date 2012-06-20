Happy Birthday, Nicole Kidman!

It's hard to believe the Australian actress and mother of four turns 45 on Wednesday. As Kidman's career continues to soar -- so does her love life.

Kidman was married to Tom Cruise for 11 years from 1990 to 2001. The couple first met on the set of their film Days of Thunder and starred onscreen together again in the 1999 hit Eyes Wide Shut. They adopted two children together, daughter Isabella, now 19, and son Connor, now 17. Cruise filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences" in February 2001.

Kidman told Ladies' Home Journal in 2006 she still loved Cruise. "He was huge; still is," she said. "To me, he was just Tom, but to everybody else, he is huge. But he was lovely to me and I loved him. I still love him."

But the actress met New Zealand country singer Keith Urban in 2005 and the couple married June 25, 2006. The couple no have two children together: daughters Sunday Rose, 3, and Faith Margaret, 17 months.

Urban treated his wife to a dinner out at a Greek Australian restaurant in Sydney on Wednesday. They continued to celebrate Kidman's special day by attending a Lady Gaga concert together.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Nicole Kidman Turns 45: A Look Back on Her Love Life