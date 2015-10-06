There are differing reports as to whether Tom Cruise attended his daughter's London wedding. There, however, is no question as to who wasn't there: Nicole Kidman. She was reportedly banned from the ceremony last month and wasn't even made aware that it was happening.

"The wedding was a Scientology ceremony," a source told the New York Post's Page Six. "Nicole wasn't there -- she didn't even know about it at all."

Adding insult to injury, at the time, Nicole was staying nearby, preparing for her appearance on stage in the West End.

Original reports said that Isabella didn't want either Tom nor Nicole there to see her marry British IT consultant named Max Parker, whom she dated for less than a year. However, it was reported by TMZ that Tom actually gave his blessing and even footed the bill for the fancy wedding at the high-end hotel, although the website is one of many claiming Tom wasn't there.

Page Six says he was there, and that was the plan all along. Tom had been in Europe promoting "Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation," which opened on Sept. 8. "[The wedding] was all arranged so he would be there, which he was," the source told The Post.

Tom and Nicole adopted Isabella and son Connor in the 1990s, and the kids were brought up as Scientologists. After the famous parents split, Nicole left the church. She almost never speaks about the religion or her adopted children.

"They live with Tom, which was their choice," she once said, adding, "I've chosen not to speak publicly about Scientology. I have two children who are Scientologists -- Connor and Isabella -- and I utterly respect their beliefs."

Earlier this year, she mentioned that she stays in touch with them via technology.

"I have four children, so to stay in touch with them is very important," she told DuJour magazine. "I'm definitely engaged in [the Internet and technology] but I don't let it rule my life. My husband and I never text each other. We never do. Once in a blue moon, we'll text. But mainly we say, 'I want to hear your voice.'"