NEW YORK (AP) -- Nicole Miller played on parallel times past and present, combining bright digital prints with rocker black, brown suede and velvet in a fall collection inspired by Jimi Hendrix.

Known for red carpet gowns worn by Angelina Jolie, Miller put together a New York Fashion Week runway evoking the `70s in color and cut. She put long fringe on the bottom of skirts, ruffles on silk blouses and alpaca trim on a vest and a black leather coat with a metallic brocade.

One of her digital prints showed off feathers in a light mossy green. Another featured garden flowers and a third was a neon plaid in pink, orange and a touch of blue against black in a velvet trouser. Miller carried the same print into a mini skirt.

She mixed her flowers with a blocky jewel print and used bright jewels to embellish tops and clutch bags held by models, some of whom walked in floppy wide-brimmed hats.

"I love blending modern technology and old techniques," she said in her notes. "Felting of all kinds has long been an obsession."

Miller also made use of patchwork in a suede short and a silk georgette blouse.