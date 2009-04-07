Nicole Richie and Angelina Jolie are donating the clothes off their kids' backs for a good cause.

Richie listed a few of Harlow's gently-used items to handmedowns.com to raise money for her and Joel Madden's Richie-Madden Foundation.

Check out adorable photos of Harlow and Nicole.

Included in the auction, which just launched today and runs until April 17, is an autographed Maclaren Lacoste stroller currently listed at $1. It retails for $400.

Who are the most generous celebs?

Also up for grabs: Harlow's Stride Ride patent leather mary jane shoes, a bright red Gymboree romper and Minnetonka Moccasins.

Next month, Jolie will give up items used by her brood, which includes Knox and Viv, 9 months, Shiloh, 2, Zahara, 4, Pax, 5 and Maddox, 7.

See photos of Angelina playing with her kids.