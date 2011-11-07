Don't expect to catch Nicole Richie in mom jeans!

The reality star and fashion designer hasn't sacrificed her style just because she's raising daughter Harlow, 3, and son Sparrow, 2 with husband Joel Madden, who she married in Dec. 2010.

"I'm still wearing 5-inch heels," the 30-year-old Fashion Star mentor told WWD. "My fashion really hasn't changed at all."

But this style savvy designer had her fair share of fashion mishaps when she was younger. "When I was a little girl, my mom used to always get us matching dresses for everything," she told WWD. "So I was wearing the poufy skirt version of whatever my mom was wearing, and I had the worst, hairiest eyebrows and a big afro. That was before I was allowed to use a flatiron."

"So basically my entire childhood [is my biggest red-carpet regret]," she quipped. "My parents' house has framed pictures of those nights all over the house and it's terrible!"

So how did the House of Harlow and Winter Kate designer hone in on her enviable sense of style? "It's so hard for me to answer that question whenever I get asked!" she told WWD. "It's not that deep for me, it's whatever I feel comfortable in at that time. I really look at fashion as a form of self-expression, so just like how your moods change, my fashion choices change all the time."

