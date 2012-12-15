Nicole Richie is a lucky woman!

On Dec. 13, the fashion designer's husband, Good Charlotte rocker Joel Madden, posted a sweet note celebrating their union on Tumblr. "We just spent a few days off the grid celebrating our second wedding anniversary. Sometimes I keep it to myself and sometimes I can't help myself and I gotta tell the whole world how much I love her," Madden, 33, wrote Dec. 13. "This is one of those times. I can't help it." (The couple are parents to daughter Harlow, 4, and son Sparrow, 3.)

He continued, "I feel like the luckiest man alive to have my wife and kids. When the world outside breaks me down, they build me back up. Hope everyone out there finds this kind of love."

The couple tied the knot in a winter-themed ceremony in Beverly Hills in December 2010 after a four-year courtship. Run-DMC rapper and reality star Rev. Run officiated and celebrities Khloe Kardashian and Samantha Ronson attended.

In the March issue of Ocean Drive, Fashion Star mentor Richie, 31, said she and Madden were "polar opposites" when they first got together. "He's very family-oriented," she explained. "He grew up with four brothers and sisters. When we met, I was definitely going through a difficult time with my family, and having him have such a strong foundation really opened the doors and brought both of our families together."

