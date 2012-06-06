It's no secret that Hollywood has yet to tire of the pink hair trend. And the latest star to jump on the hair color bandwagon is one who normally loves going against the grain: Nicole Richie!

The Fashion Star mentor showed off her bright fuchsia, dip-dyed ends in a photo posted on her official website on Tuesday with "Tickled pink!" as the caption.

She follows in the footsteps of January Jones, Ashley Tisdale and Lauren Conrad, who all tried out the trend earlier this year.

Candy-colored locks aren't the only way the 30-year-old mom of two is getting beauty focused. She's also set to launch her debut fragrance this fall.

"It's an extension of my fashion brands Winter Kate and House of Harlow," she told Us Weekly last month. "I grew up a very Southern girl; my mother was from the south and in addition to telling me to never go out without clean underwear, she instilled in me to never go out without fragrance and lotion -– she was big on layering fragranced stuff."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Nicole Richie Dyes Her Hair Pink!