Nicole Richie's two children with Good Charlotte rocker Joel Madden are an equal mix of both parents, but they're also complete opposites.

"My daughter looks exactly like me, and she has Joel's personality. She's very careful," Richie, 30, tells the March issue of Ocean Drive of daughter Harlow, 4. "She doesn't make a move without fully thinking about what the consequences would be and what that means."

Richie's 2-year-old son Sparrow "looks exactly like Joel and has my personality. He's just wild. I'm in for the ride," the Fashion Star mentor says. "We've had broken fingers, we've been to the hospital -- you cannot take your eye off of him for a second. He is just a full, free spirit."

The Winter Kate designer admits that when she first got together with Madden, 32, in 2006, they were "polar opposites."

"He's from southern Maryland. He's very family-oriented," Richie tells Ocean Drive. "He grew up with four brothers and sisters. When we met, I was definitely going through a difficult time with my family, and having him have such a strong foundation really opened the doors and brought both of our families together."

Richie also opens up about her wild child past, which was documented for five seasons with Paris Hilton on The Simple Life.

"You have to remember that I was 20 years old," Richie says. "I don't know anybody who can look back at who they were at 20 and say, 'I'm the exact same person.' It's all about evolving and growing. Who we are in our 30s is obviously very different than who we are in our 20s."

