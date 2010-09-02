Nicole Richie looks chic even when she goes to the grocery store.

But the mother-of-two, 28, tells the October issue of UK In Style, "I don’t think it’s as prepared as you’d think. I just grab whatever’s around and put it on," according to Britain's Daily Mail, which features excerpts from the article.

She says she's "pretty much a jeans and T-shirt type of girl and then I go from there."

Her style secret? "I collect a lot of vintage kimonos and vintage bed jackets," she says. "I’ll throw those on, and a lot of the time it will appear that I’m wearing a completely different outfit, but I’m not."

Her 2-year-old daughter Harlow, on the other hand, is different when it comes to getting dressed.

"[Harlow] picks her own clothes. It’s a 20-minute thing – it begins at 7:30 each morning," she says. "But it is what it is and it’s fine."

In the interview, Richie says she's also put an end to her wild partying days (in 2006, she pleaded guilty to DUI and served a brief stint in the slammer). "I got myself through it with the help of a lot of great people," she says.

She now prefers domestic life, making "home-cooked and very, very healthy" food for her family (which includes son Sparrow, who turns 1 this month).

"I don’t have a hat and apron, but I entertain at home a lot," she says. "I love cooking for other people."

Says Richie, "My house is pretty eclectic. I think it represents me well. It’s fun and comfortable at the same time and it’s a place where a lot of people like to be. It has a lot of people in and out all the time."

