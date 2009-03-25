Despite being pregnant with her second child, Nicole Richie has been keeping herself busy lately. With the official launch of NicoleRichie.com, the actress and fashion designer can now add webmaster to her list of accomplishments.

Richie plans to share exclusive video, photos, stories and even her fashion designs on the site, which is part of the Celebuzz family. The site will also be closely tied to her charity, the Richie-Madden Children's Foundation, which she runs with her husband, "Good Charlotte" rocker Joel Madden.

Today's feature on NicoleRichie.com includes a blog and photos from a fundraiser the couple hosted on Monday at MyHouse in LA to support the UNICEF Tap Project. Celebrities in attendance included fashionista Rachel Zoe, Lauren Conrad, Matt Dallas, and Joel's brother and bandmate Benji Madden.

Richie writes, "It was such an amazing evening. Earlier that evening, Joel and Benji appeared on Larry King Live to talk about TAP. The rest of our family watched from home and I took some pictures of them on TV."

The event was put on by Sony Cierge along with the Richie-Madden Children's Foundation to help UNICEF's efforts to bring clean water to children around the world.

The Tap Project invites individuals to donate $1 or more for the tap water they usually enjoy for free at participating restaurants or to make a donation at tapproject.org.