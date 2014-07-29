By ET Online

Nicole Richie recently appeared on Oprah's "Where Are They Now?" to talk about her marriage and family life, including what she feels is the most difficult part of being married to Good Charlotte frontman Joel Madden.

Obviously, Richie has come a long way from her "The Simple Life" persona as Paris Hilton's wild sidekick, having now been married to Madden for three and a half years. The couple has two children together, Harlow, 6, and Sparrow, 4.

"From the second we found out we were going to be parents together, we looked at each other and said, 'OK, both of our parents are divorced, we've both had ups and downs with our parents, and we don't exactly have a strong example of what a healthy family life is," she admits. "But, we're recognizing that now, so let's work at it. Let's go through this together as a team, and it's been great. And I would say that that's the easiest and hardest part."

As for her parenting style, she reveals that for her, honesty is always the way to go.

"My kids operate best when I let them have a voice, and I really explain things to them," she says. "Because really, kids want to be told the truth. They just do. They want you to be truthful."

