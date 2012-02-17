Following in the footsteps of the Kardashians and Rachel Zoe, Nicole Richie is hitting the airwaves of the home shopping kind to promote her newest fashion venture, Nicole Richie Collection by QVC.

On Feb. 24, the Fashion Star mentor and her collection of clothes and handbags will make their QVC debut at 9/10c. The live show will take place at the Four Seasons Hotel L.A. in Beverly Hills. Then, in August she'll return for another hour-long special on the network.

Nicole Richie Collection by QVC will include items that are inspired by her own signature boho-chic style including maxi dresses and blouses. The price point for the pieces will start at $75 and go up to $257.

This is the 30-year-old mom-of-two's third fashion line: Her accessories line House of Harlow 1950 hit shelves in 2008 followed by her womenswear line Winter Kate in 2010.

Besides her home shopping debut, Richie will also star in an upcoming reality competition series, Fashion Star, where she'll mentor contestants along with Jessica Simpson and John Varvatos. The show will premiere in March on NBC.

