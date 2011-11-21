Nicole Richie and Joel Madden have never been very traditional.

The newlyweds will celebrate their one-year anniversary on December 11, and according to Richie, it won't be nearly as over-the-top as her Beverly Hills wedding (which included live elephants).

PHOTOS: A look at Nicole and Joel's romance

"Well, his dream day is probably watching football and playing video games, and my dream day is watching Real Housewives, so maybe that will be our one-year [celebration]," Richie told E! News over the weekend. "We'll do a game in the day and then Housewives at night."

PHOTOS: Nicole's wild to mild transformation

Richie, 30, then laughed and said she was "totally kidding" about their celebratory plans. "I don't know. I have no idea yet."

For now, the House of Harlow 1960 designer is busy getting her household ready for Thanksgiving.

NEWS: 25 things you don't know about Nicole

"I have a big family on my side, Joel has a big family, so we're having everybody over at my house," the mom-of-two said. "It's going to be extremely chaotic but so much fun."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly