All eyes were on Nicole Scherzinger at the National Television Awards in London Jan. 23 -- but not for the reasons she intended. The "Don't Hold Your Breath" singer, 34, donned a black William Vintage 1968 Ossie Clark gown that featured a plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit and wide sleeves.

Unfortunately for the former Pussycat Dolls leader, the thin fabric was more sheer than she realized, as it exposed her nipple covers once photographers began taking her picture. Scherzinger completed her look with vintage gold Chanel necklaces and ankle-strap peep-toe heels.

The night was doubly disappointing for Scherzinger, as The X Factor UK lost the prize for Best Talent Show to Strictly Come Dancing. (The pop star is a judge on the series alongside entertainment manager Louis Walsh, Take That singer Gary Barlow and N-Dubz singer-songwriter Tulisa Contostavlos.)

Scherzinger is set to release her second studio album in the summer of 2013. The music video for the disc's lead single, "Boomerang," debuts Friday, Jan. 25, on VEVO.

