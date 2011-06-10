No need to make things awkward!

Nicole Scherzinger hasn't spoken to Cheryl Cole since she replaced her as an X Factor judge, the Pussycat Dolls' singer told Us Weekly.

"She's a lovely girl though," Scherzinger, 32, said at X Factor auditions Thursday in Newark, N.J.

So did Scherzinger want to put any of the rumors to rest about the so-called drama at the judges' table? "I don't know what the rumors are, I try not to read that stuff because what it is, is rumors, not truth," she said. "I think [Cheryl's] a lovely, beautiful girl and I think she's made decisions based on what is best for her."

Scherzinger added that she's "kind of in love" with the show's other judges, Paula Abdul and Simon Cowell. A source close to the show told Us that Cowell "was really torn between Cheryl and Nicole. He absolutely loved Nicole, really felt like she was the right one, but also knew his chemistry with Cheryl had been great before in the U.K... Cheryl was a much bigger risk and instinctively, as time went on, Nicole felt more and more like the right choice."

