Nicole Scherzinger is a fake who will do anything for fame, says one of her former Pussy Cat Doll band-mates, Star magazine exclusively reveals in their new issue.

Kaya Jones, who was one of the original member of the girls group claims that it was her voice - NOT Nicole's - that can be heard on many of their smash hits, including Buttons and Don't Cha.

"They put my voice down and said it was hers," Kaya told Star in an exclusive interview. "When it came to having her own sound, she just didn't have it."

The X Factor judge's boundless ambition made her determined to be number one, even if her vocal chords weren't up to scratch, says Jones, who claims she pushed other girls out of the group to get to the top.

