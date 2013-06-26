Nicole Scherzinger's longtime boyfriend, British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, may soon be racing around the track with a "Just Married" sign on his car. According to British paper The Sun, the 28-year-old speed demon recently hinted that he might be ready to propose to his 34-year-old girlfriend in the not-too-distant future.

PHOTOS: The best girl groups ever

"We've been together for five years, which is quite a milestone, really," he reportedly told The Sun of Scherzinger, whom he has dated on and off since 2008.

So does that mean an actual stone -- say, a diamond -- is coming soon? "Hopefully in the near future," he said. "Maybe before we get to six years."

PHOTOS: Blingy celebrity engagement rings

Engaged or not, the couple has already been through a lot together. During a 2012 episode of VH1's Behind the Music, Scherzinger credited her longtime love with helping her to overcome her eight-year battle with bulimia.

"He gave me the courage to kind of end that disorder and that disease," the former Pussycat Doll said. "He made me feel beautiful for who I am and not what pant size I'm wearing, and that helped a lot."

PHOTOS: Stars who've battled eating disorders

"A little light came on in the back of my head, and that's when I started to try and turn this around," she added. "I said, 'Wow, I've got to learn how to accept myself and my body.' I started to embrace myself as a woman."

Hamilton, for his part, said he and Scherzinger have a lot in common. "We are both passionate," he told VH1. "Together we've created a great bond."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Nicole Scherzinger's Boyfriend Lewis Hamilton Hints at Possible Marriage Proposal