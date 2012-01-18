LOS ANGELES (AP) -- CBS scored big in the weekly ratings with the National Football League's Patriots-Broncos playoff game and the network's reliable series lineup.

According to Nielsen Co. figures out Wednesday, New England's lopsided win over Denver in the AFC divisional match on CBS was the most-watched broadcast, with 34.2 million viewers.

CBS, which averaged nearly 14 million viewers last week, also got a boost from the debut of the sitcom "Rob." The Rob Schneider series rode the coattails of "The Big Bang Theory" to draw 13.5 million viewers despite scathing reviews.

Fox, in second place behind CBS with an average 8.7 million viewers, had the No. 2 program with the NFC playoff game between the winning New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers.