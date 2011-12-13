Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Dec. 5-11. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Football: N.Y. Giants vs. Dallas, NBC, 24.52 million.

2. "Sunday Night NFL Pre-Kick," NBC, 17.61 million.

3. "Two and a Half Men," CBS, 15.18 million.

4. "60 Minutes," CBS, 14.74 million.

5. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 14.02 million.

6. "Football Night in America," NBC, 13.26 million.

7. "The Mentalist," CBS, 13.04 million.

8. "2 Broke Girls," CBS, 12.75 million.

9. "NCIS," CBS, 12.73 million.

10. "Person of Interest," CBS, 12.661 million.

11. "Mike & Molly," CBS, 12.659 million.

12. "Criminal Minds," CBS, 12.41 million.

13. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 12.23 million.

14. "Modern Family," ABC, 12.2 million.

15. "Amazing Race 19," CBS, 11.72 million.

16. "Survivor: South Pacific," CBS, 11.59 million.

17. "The Good Wife," CBS, 11.56 million.

18. "How I Met Your Mother," CBS, 11.51 million.

19. "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," CBS, 11.14 million.

20. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 11.01 million.

