Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Jan. 16-22. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. NFC Championship: N.Y. Giants vs. San Francisco, Fox, 57.64 million.

2. "NFC Championship Post-Game Show," Fox, 31.04 million.

3. "American Idol" (Wednesday), Fox, 21.93 million.

4. "American Idol" (Thursday), Fox, 18.02 million.

5. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 15.84 million.

6. "Person of Interest," CBS, 14.4 million.

7. "The Mentalist," CBS, 14.22 million.

8. "Betty White's 90th Birthday," NBC, 13.86 million.

9. "NCIS," CBS, 13.23 million.

10. "Two and a Half Men," CBS, 13.02 million.

11. "Criminal Minds," CBS, 13 million.

12. "Off Their Rockers," NBC, 12.26 million.

13. "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," CBS, 12.02 million.

14. "Modern Family," ABC, 11.89 million.

15. "Rob," CBS, 11.41 million.

16. "2 Broke Girls," CBS, 11.4 million.

17. "Mike & Molly," CBS, 11.09 million.

18. "Hawaii Five-O," CBS, 10.73 million.

19. "How I Met Your Mother," CBS, 10.08 million.

20. "Alcatraz," Fox, 10.05.

