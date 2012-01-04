NEW YORK (AP) -- Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Dec. 26-Jan. 1. Listings include week's ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Football: Dallas at New York Giants, NBC, 27.62 million.

2. "Sunday Night NFL Pre-Kick," NBC, 21.23 million.

3. "60 Minutes, CBS, 14.45 million.

4. "Football Night in America," NBC, 14.44 million.

5. "Dick Clark's Prime-time New Year's Rockin' Eve," ABC, 12.92 million.

6. "NCIS," CBS, 12.58 million.

7. "Criminal Minds," CBS, 10.60 million.

8. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 10.16 million.

9. "CSI," CBS, 9.74 million.

10. "NCIS: Los Angeles" (Wednesday), CBS, 9.17 million.

11. "The Mentalist," CBS, 8.90 million.

12. "Person of Interest," CBS, 8.51 million.

13. "Kennedy Center Honors," CBS, 8.40 million.

14. "New Year's Rockin' Eve," ABC, 8.36 million.

15. "Two and a Half Men," CBS, 8.15 million.

16. "Rules of Engagement," CBS, 7.59 million.

17. "Mike & Molly," CBS, 7.38 million.

18. "CSI: NY," CBS, 7.29 million.

19. Football Night in America (Part 2)," 7.25 million.

20. "Unforgettable," 7.12 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.