LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Jan.9-15. Listings include week's ranking and viewership.

AFC Divisional Playoff: Denver at New England, CBS, 34.2 million.

Fox NFC Playoff: NY Giants at Green Bay, 23.8 million.

"NCIS," CBS, 21 million.

Golden Globe Awards, NBC, 16.8 million.

"NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 16.6 million.

"The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 16.1 million.

"Person of Interest," CBS, 14.9 million.

"The Mentalist," CBS, 13.6 million.

"Rob," CBS, 13.5 million.

"Modern Family," ABC, 12.12

"Blue Bloods," CBS, 12.1 million.

"Undercover Boss," CBS, 11.6 million.

"Simpsons," Fox, 11.5 million.

"Unforgettable," CBS, 11.2 million.

"Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 10.7 million.

"CSI: NY," CBS, 10.6 million.

Fox NFC Playoff-Post Game, 10.1 million.

"Once Upon a Time," ABC, 9.8 million.

"Castle," ABC, 9.76 million.

"The Good Wife," CBS, 9.5 million.

———

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.