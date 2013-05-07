Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by the Nielsen Co. for April 29-May 5. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "NCIS," CBS, 18.29 million.

2. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 16.29 million.

3. "Dancing With the Stars," ABC, 13.45 million.

4. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 13.07 million.

5. "Person of Interest," CBS, 12.96 million.

6. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 12.67 million.

7. "Two and a Half Men," CBS, 12.12 million.

8. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 11.84 million.

9. "American Idol" (Thursday), Fox, 11.27 million.

10. "American Idol" (Wednesday), Fox, 11.26 million.

11. "Dancing With the Stars Results," ABC, 10.89 million.

12. "60 Minutes," CBS, 10.71 million.

13. "Castle," ABC, 10.53 million.

14. "Criminal Minds," CBS, 10.13 million.

15. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 10.02 million.

16. "Elementary," CBS, 9.75 million.

17. "Modern Family," ABC, 9.64 million.

18. "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," CBS, 9.49 million.

19. "Survivor: Caramoan," CBS, 9.25 million.

20. "The Mentalist," CBS, 9.17 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is a unit of News Corp.; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.