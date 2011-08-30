NEW YORK (AP) -- Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by the Nielsen Co. for Aug. 22-28. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "America's Got Talent" (Tuesday), NBC, 11.99 million.

2. "America's Got Talent" (Wednesday), NBC, 11.12 million.

3. "NCIS," CBS, 9.43 million.

4. NFL Exhibition Football: San Diego vs. Oakland, NBC, 9.27 million.

5. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 8.39 million.

6. "Big Brother 13" (Thursday), CBS, 8.15 million.

7. "60 Minutes," CBS, 8.09 million.

8. "Big Brother 13" (Wednesday), CBS, 7.95 million.

9. "Big Brother 13" (Sunday), CBS, 7.87 million.

10. "NCIS" (Tuesday, 10 p.m.), CBS, 7.49 million.

11. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 7.38 million.

12. NFL Exhibition Football: Green Bay vs. Indianapolis, CBS, 6.74 million.

13. "NBC NFL Preseason Pre-Kick," NBC, 6.46 million.

14. "Hell's Kitchen" (Monday, 9 p.m.), Fox, 6.42 million.

15. "Wipeout" (Tuesday), ABC, 6.25 million.

16. "America's Funniest Home Videos," ABC, 6.22 million.

17. "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," CBS, 6.13 million.

18. "Bachelor Pad," ABC, 6.129 million.

19. "Hell's Kitchen" (Monday, 8 p.m.), Fox, 6.07 million.

20. "20/20: Sixth Sense," ABC, 5.88 million.

———

