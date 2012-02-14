NEW YORK (AP) -- Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Feb. 6-12. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "Grammy Awards," CBS, 39.91 million.

2. "NCIS," CBS, 20.98 million.

3. "American Idol" (Wednesday), Fox, 19.33 million.

4. "American Idol" (Thursday), Fox, 18.13 million.

5. "The Voice," NBC, 17.84 million.

6. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 16.27 million.

7. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 16.21 million.

8. "Person of Interest," CBS, 15.14 million.

9. "The Mentalist," CBS, 14.68 million.

10. "60 Minutes," CBS, 14.25 million.

11. "Criminal Minds," CBS, 13.31 million.

12. "Two and a Half Men," CBS, 13 million.

13. "Modern Family," ABC, 12.9 million.

14. "Unforgettable," CBS, 11.86 million.

15. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 11.82 million.

16. "2 Broke Girls," CBS, 11.47 million.

17. "Smash," NBC, 11.44 million.

18. "Mike & Molly," CBS, 10.95 million.

19. "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," CBS, 10.88 million.

20. "Rob," CBS, 10.74 million.

———

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is a unit of News Corp.; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.