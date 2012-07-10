Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by the Nielsen Co. for July 2-8. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "America's Got Talent" (Monday), NBC, 10.4 million.

2. "America's Got Talent" (Tuesday), NBC, 9.32 million.

3. "The Big Bang Theory" (Thursday, 8:30 p.m.), CBS, 9.05 million.

4. "The Big Bang Theory" (Thursday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 8.32 million.

5. "NCIS," CBS, 8.17 million.

6. "Person of Interest," CBS, 8.121 million.

7. "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks," NBC, 8.116 million.

8. "The Bachelorette," ABC, 7.5 million.

9. "60 Minutes," CBS, 7.49 million.

10. "U.S. Olympic Trials" (Monday, 8 p.m.), NBC, 7.41 million.

11. "The Mentalist," CBS, 6.88 million.

12. "48 Hours Mystery" (Tuesday), CBS, 5.96 million.

13. "20/20," ABC, 5.958 million.

14. "Dateline NBC," NBC, 5.89 million.

15. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 5.832 million.

16. "Hell's Kitchen" (Monday), Fox, 5.831 million.

17. "Secret Millionaire, ABC, 5.66 million.

18. "60 Minutes" (Sunday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 5.6 million.

19. "Wipeout (Thursday), ABC, 5.58 million.

20. "Master Chef" (Monday), Fox, 5.53 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is a unit of News Corp.; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.