NEW YORK (AP) -- Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by the Nielsen Co. for July 9-15. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. Major League Baseball All-Star Game, Fox, 10.90 million.

2. "America's Got Talent" (Tuesday), NBC, 10.69 million.

3. "The Big Bang Theory" (Thursday), CBS, 9.03 million.

4. "NCIS," CBS, 8.45 million.

5. "The Bachelorette," ABC, 8.12 million.

6. "America's Got Talent" (Wednesday), NBC, 8.08 million.

7. "The Big Bang Theory" (Wednesday), CBS, 7.99 million.

8. "60 Minutes," CBS, 7.40 million.

9. "Big Brother" (Thursday), CBS, 7.18 million.

10. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 6.30 million.

11. "Big Brother" (Sunday), CBS, 6.21 million.

12. "Hell's Kitchen" (Monday), Fox, 6.01 million.

13. "Master Chef" (Monday), Fox, 5.92 million.

14. "So You Think You Can Dance," Fox, 5.88 million.

15. "Wipeout (Thursday), ABC, 5.74 million.

16. "Hawaii Five-O," CBS, 5.688 million.

17. "Secret Millionaire," ABC, 5.685 million.

18. "Person of Interest," CBS, 5.65 million.

19. "NY Med," ABC, 5.47 million.

20. "CSI," CBS, 5.44 million.

———

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is a unit of News Corp.; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.