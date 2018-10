Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for June 10-16. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. NBA Finals: San Antonio vs. Miami (Sunday), ABC, 16.27 million.

2. NBA Finals: San Antonio vs. Miami (Thursday), ABC, 16.23 million.

3. NBA Finals: San Antonio vs. Miami (Tuesday), ABC, 14.05 million.

4. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 11.85 million.

5. "America's Got Talent" (Tuesday), NBC, 11.52 million.

6. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 10.66 million.

7. "NCIS," CBS, 8.67 million.

8. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 8.62 million.

9. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 7.43 million.

10. "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," CBS, 7.14 million.

11. "60 Minutes," CBS, 7 million.

12. "Person of Interest," CBS, 6.52 million.

13. NHL Stanley Cup Final (Wednesday), NBC, 6.36 million.

14. "Two and a Half Men," CBS, 6.34 million.

15. "Winner Is," NBC, 6.31 million.

16. "Criminal Minds," CBS, 6.23 million.

17. "Master Chef" (Wednesday), Fox, 6.20 million.

18. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 5.89 million.

19. "The Bachelorette," ABC, 5.76 million.

20. "Dateline NBC" (Friday), NBC, 5.73 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is a unit of News Corp.; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.