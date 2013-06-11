Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for June 3-9. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. NBA Finals: San Antonio vs. Miami (Sunday), ABC, 14.57 million.

2. NBA Finals: San Antonio vs. Miami (Thursday), ABC, 14.24 million.

3. NBA Playoffs: Indiana vs. Miami (Monday), TNT, 11.57 million.

4. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 11.29 million.

5. "America's Got Talent" (Tuesday), NBC, 11.22 million.

6. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 10.87 million.

7. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 9.4 million.

8. "60 Minutes," CBS, 9.3 million.

9. "NCIS," CBS, 8.94 million.

10. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 7.88 million.

11. "Tony Awards," CBS, 7.3 million.

12. "Two and a Half Men," CBS, 7.23 million.

13. "Person of Interest," CBS, 6.65 million.

14. "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," CBS, 6.5 million.

15. "48 Hours," CBS, 6.38 million.

16. "Dateline NBC" (Friday), NBC, 6.36 million.

17. "Revolution," NBC, 6.17 million.

18. "Master Chef" (Wednesday), Fox, 5.98 million.

19. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 5.78 million.

20. "The Bachelorette," ABC, 5.69 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is a unit of News Corp.; NBC is owned by NBC Universal. TNT is owned by Time Warner Inc.