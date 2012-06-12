Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by the Nielsen Co. for June 4-10. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "America's Got Talent" (Tuesday, 8 p.m.), NBC, 12.55 million.

2. "America's Got Talent" (Monday), NBC, 12.22 million.

3. "NCIS," CBS, 8.67 million.

4. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 8.22 million.

5. "60 Minutes," CBS, 8.1 million.

6. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 7.46 million.

7. "Person of Interest," CBS, 6.99 million.

8. "America Ninja Warrior," NBC, 6.78 million.

9. "The Bachelorette," ABC, 6.774 million.

10. "Concert for the Queen," ABC, 6.77 million.

11. "So You Think You Can Dance," Fox, 6.66 million.

12. "The Mentalist," CBS, 6.61 million.

13. "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," CBS, 6.57 million.

14. "Two and a Half Men," CBS, 6.56 million.

15. "2 Broke Girls" (Thursday), CBS, 6.13 million.

16. "Tony Awards," CBS, 6.01 million.

17. "Criminal Minds," CBS, 5.99 million.

18. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 5.93 million.

19. "Mike & Molly," CBS, 5.92 million.

20. "48 Hours Mystery" (Tuesday), CBS, 5.63 million.

