Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for May 20-26. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "Dancing With the Stars Results," ABC, 15.2 million.

2. "Dancing With the Stars," ABC, 14.97 million.

3. "Criminal Minds," CBS, 11.01 million.

4. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 10.81 million.

5. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 10.18 million.

6. "Modern Family," ABC, 10.01 million.

7. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 9.06 million.

8. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 9 million.

9. NBA Playoffs: Indiana vs. Miami (Wednesday), TNT, 8.31 million.

10. NBC News: Oklahoma Tornado Coverage (Tuesday, 8 p.m.), NBC, 8.16 million.

11. "Mike & Molly," CBS, 7.92 million.

12. "NCIS: Los Angeles" (Tuesday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 7.86 million.

13. "NCIS" (Tuesday, 9 p.m.), CBS, 7.81 million.

14. "Two and a Half Men," CBS, 7.71 million.

15. "The Middle," ABC, 7.7 million.

16. "The Big Bang Theory" (Monday, 9 p.m.), CBS, 7.46 million.

17. NBA Playoffs: Miami vs. Indiana (Sunday), TNT, 7.28 million.

18. "NCIS" (Tuesday, 10 p.m.), CBS, 7.23 million.

19. NASCAR Sprint Cup: Coca-Cola 600, Fox, 7.13 million.

20. NBA Playoffs: Indiana vs. Miami (Friday), TNT, 6.98 million.

