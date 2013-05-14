Nielsen's top programs for May 6-12
Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by the Nielsen Co. for May 6-12. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. "NCIS," CBS, 17.56 million.
2. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 16.30 million.
3. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 13.18 million.
4. "Person of Interest," CBS, 13.16 million.
5. "Dancing With the Stars," ABC, 13.12 million.
6. "Two and a Half Men," CBS, 12.83 million.
7. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 12.15 million.
8. "American Idol" (Thursday), Fox, 11.57 million.
9. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 11.35 million.
10. "American Idol" (Wednesday), Fox, 11.11 million.
11. "Castle," ABC, 10.84 million.
12. "Dancing With the Stars Results," ABC, 10.79 million.
13. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 10.30 million.
14. "60 Minutes," CBS, 10.26 million.
15. "Survivor: Caramoan (Finale)," CBS, 10.16 million.
16. "Criminal Minds," CBS, 10.08 million.
17. "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," CBS, 9.82 million.
18. "Survivor: Caramoan," CBS, 9.51 million.
19. "Elementary," CBS, 9.29 million.
20. "Modern Family," ABC, 9.02 million.
___
ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is a unit of News Corp.; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Dec. 26, 2018 Check out 19 pop culture anniversaries to expect in 2019
- Dec. 26, 2018 Find out which stars are turning 50 in 2019
- Dec. 27, 2018 These are the stars we lost in 2018