Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by the Nielsen Co. for May 6-12. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "NCIS," CBS, 17.56 million.

2. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 16.30 million.

3. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 13.18 million.

4. "Person of Interest," CBS, 13.16 million.

5. "Dancing With the Stars," ABC, 13.12 million.

6. "Two and a Half Men," CBS, 12.83 million.

7. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 12.15 million.

8. "American Idol" (Thursday), Fox, 11.57 million.

9. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 11.35 million.

10. "American Idol" (Wednesday), Fox, 11.11 million.

11. "Castle," ABC, 10.84 million.

12. "Dancing With the Stars Results," ABC, 10.79 million.

13. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 10.30 million.

14. "60 Minutes," CBS, 10.26 million.

15. "Survivor: Caramoan (Finale)," CBS, 10.16 million.

16. "Criminal Minds," CBS, 10.08 million.

17. "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," CBS, 9.82 million.

18. "Survivor: Caramoan," CBS, 9.51 million.

19. "Elementary," CBS, 9.29 million.

20. "Modern Family," ABC, 9.02 million.

___

