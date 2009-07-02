Nigel Lythgoe has finally admitted that Katie Holmes will perform on "So You Think You Can Dance."

On last night's show, Lythgoe confirmed Us Weekly's exclusive scoop that Holmes' dance will be Judy Garland-themed, and that she'll hit the stage on the 100th episode.

The source told Us last month that the actress, 30, sings Garland's "Get Happy," from her 1950 musical, "Summer Stock".

"They are making it seem like a huge Broadway production," another source told Us. "It's a massive set."

Holmes is donating her performance fee to the Dizzy Feet Foundation, created by Lythgoe, "Dancing With the Stars" judge Carrie Ann Inaba and choreographer Adam Shankman. The foundation provides scholarships to underprivileged youth.

The show airs July 23.

More on Wonderwall:

How much did Tom and Katie's wedding cost?

The wildest celeb pics from around the Web

Hilary Duff, Paris Hilton, and other celebs hit the beach

More on US Weekly:

See more photos of stars dancing.

See Katie's roles over the years.