Niki Taylor has given birth to another baby.

The 36-year-old supermodel and her husband, former NASCAR driver Burney Lamar, 31, welcomed son Rex Harrison on Wednesday at 11:03 a.m., her rep confirms to Us Weekly.

The newborn weighed 7 lbs., 5 oz. and measured in at 19 inches long. He joins older sister Ciel, 2, and twin bothers Jake and Hunter, 16 (with Taylor's ex-husband Matt Martinez).

When Us caught up with Taylor at the "Celebrity Apprentice" finale in May, the '90s cover girl said her daughter was excited to no longer be the youngest in the family.

"I think Ciel's going to be fine," Taylor, who wed Lamar in La Jolla, Calif., in December 2006, told Us. "She's going to be a great big sis!"

