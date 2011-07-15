USMAGAZINE -- Sorry, shoe shoppers: Nikki Blonsky can't get those Manolos for you in a size 8.

The "Hairspray" actress, 22, took to Twitter earlier this week to dispel an Internet rumor claiming that she had taken a job at a shoe store in Great Neck, N.Y.

"So much false reporting and false quotes," Blonsky wrote. "NO career changing!"

The actress, who starred on the ABC Family show "Huge," did indeed do some work at the posh Steven Dann boutique in Great Neck, her hometown on Long Island, but nothing long-term. "Just experimented for a day working at a friends boutique to see what it was like," Blonsky explained. "NO singing or dancing happened, but it was fun trying something new for a day."

Still, store owner Steven Dann told RadarOnline that the actress was working "two to three days a week dependent on her schedule."

