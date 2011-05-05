It's a boy for actors Nikki Cox and Jay Mohr!

The "Las Vegas" star, 32, gave birth to son Meredith Daniel Mohr on Thursday, Mohr's rep confirms to Us Weekly. The newborn weighed in at 6 pounds 7 ounces.

Mohr, 40, and Cox tied the knot at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles on Dec. 29, 2006. The pair met two years earlier when Mohr guest-starred on "Las Vegas."

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Check out this roundup of the most recent first-time moms

Learn all about Cox's movie career on MSN

Find the perfect gift for Mother's Day

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: A-list tots

PHOTOS: What stars love most about being moms