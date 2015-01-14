It will soon be wedding bells for Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder, according to E!.

In Touch Magazine is claiming that "Vampire Diaries" star and his "Twilight" star girlfriend are engaged after Ian allegedly proposed over the holidays.

The couple has been dating for less than six months, but have been fast-tracking their relationship from the get-go, moving in together after three weeks of dating.

"Nikki said she wears the ring on her right hand because they want to keep it quiet now," a source told the magazine.

Over the past several months Nikki has been spotted wearing two diamond bands on her right ring finger.

"They mentioned a June [wedding] date," the source told the magazine. "They're really excited."

Nikki was previously married to "American Idol" alum Paul McDonald. Ian hasn't walked down the aisle, but he has had marriage on his mind.

Last year he told an E! reporter that he "will be" married … "eventually."