Nikki Reed is one to wear her heart on her sleeve — and her jewelry. In an interview with fashion website Refinery29, the Twilight actress reveals the inspiration for her latest jewelry collection for 7 For All Mankind: a little thing called love.

"It’s all about love, so it just fits with what my life is right now," shared Reed, who married musician and former American Idol contestant Paul McDonald, 28, two years ago. "All Paul and I write about is love, so parts of about 20 little love notes I wrote are engraved on some of the jewelry."

It makes sense that her designs would be inspired by her husband. After all, the 24-year-old star has collaborated on his songs, even singing with him on his latest album, The Best Part. Reed also credits her current obsession with jean shirts to McDonald. "I’m really into denim shirts. I got that from Paul, because he is the denim king…. I was recently looking at a video of us singing in Nashville and I'm wearing a denim shirt with a necklace under the collar and cowboy hat and I thought, 'This is what I want to look like, this is my music look!' "

As for her jewelry aesthetic, "I like stacking my rings and mixing the look with metals — things that don’t necessarily go together. For example, my mom’s wedding band and my engagement ring couldn’t be any more different, but it’s about the meaning behind it all; I love being able tell the stories behind each piece. Paul and I made our wedding rings from scratch. It was a four-month process and I loved every minute of it."

