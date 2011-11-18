It's been a busy year for Nikki Reed.

Four months after getting engaged to former American Idol contestant Paul McDonald, the 24-year-old actress tied the knot in front of close family and friends in Malibu on October 16.

Given The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1's busy promo schedule, that didn't given the couple much time to enjoy being newlyweds."Jackson [Rathbone] was basically on my honeymoon," Reed joked when she visited Us Weekly's NYC offices Thursday. "[Paul and I] got married and then had to leave a few days later for the international tour."

Luckily for Reed, McDonald, 27, accompanied her overseas. "I think the Twilight promo stuff can be a bit overwhelming at times, so I'm really lucky that Paul is so supportive," she gushed. "It takes a special kind of personality to be able to go and do that with someone."

For Reed, shooting Breaking Dawn also gave her the opportunity to make her character more likable.

"I had a lot to do in these last two movies. It felt really nice to see a lighter, warmer side of Rosalie," she told Us. "Anything that had to do with her taking care of Bella or being with the baby, to just see a more vulnerable side, was really nice."

"Regardless of what characters we play...we're all such a family that the dynamic is always the same," Reed said. "It's always really goofy and silly and slightly unprofessional."

For more on Reed -- including more details on her rustic wedding, the romantic song she wrote with her husband and her new movie with Bruce Willis

