Forget tattooing your beau's name on your body -- the latest way to show your undying love is right at your fingertips!

Nikki Reed stepped out at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards in Studio City, Calif. on Sunday with a crazy-cool custom manicure: each of her nails featured a picture of her fiance, American Idol alum Paul McDonald, on a metallic gold background.

The Twilight star, 23, isn't the first celeb in Hollywood to sport a fashion-forward photo manicure: Katy Perry has already nailed the trend two separate times. At the 2010 VMAs, she rocked hubby

Russell Brand's mug on all 10 fingers, and in honor of Prince William and Duchess Kate's April 29th wedding, donned a royal-family inspired mani.