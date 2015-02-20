Nikki Reed can't help it -- she's ringing with joy.

The "Twilight" alum got engaged last month but she is still in awe of the sparkler that sits on her left hand.

RELATED: Ian Somerhalder with his pets on Instagram

"It's so gorgeous, and I'm very lucky for many reasons, but I look at it every day and just think, 'Wow.' I don't even know what to say," she told People of the floral-inspired ring. "Is that not the most beautiful thing you've ever seen in your whole life?"

RELATED: Ian and Nikki get a horse together

While both Nikki and her fiancé Ian Somerhalder are still keeping the details of the proposal close to their vests, she's happy to show off her engagement ring.

"I do this," she told the magazine, flashing the ring, "and then I glance at it again."

RELATED: Ian defends 'passionate and beautiful' Nikki

The pair began dating in the summer of 2014 and was quickly on the fast track to marriage -- they moved in with each other after just three weeks of dating. Regardless, Nikki wouldn't change a thing.

"Love is love," she said, "and people see it, and they feel it, and everyone's really attracted to that idea."