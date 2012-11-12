Nikki Reed is going out with a bang!

Before she turned heads in Versace at The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 premiere in L.A. Nov. 12, the 24-year-old actress enlisted Wella Professionals stylist Mara Roszak to give her a structured and clean look.

Roszak -- who has overseen Reed's looks for the past five Twilight premieres -- tells Us Weekly how to recreate her stunning updo.

1. Start by applying a couple pumps of Wella Professionals Flowing Form to damp hair and brush through.

2. Part hair using a rat tail comb, and blow out hair with a boar bristle round brush. To tame any fly aways, apply a dime sized amount of Wella Professionals Smooth Brilliance by rubbing into the palms of your hands and through hair, starting at the ends and working your way up to the roots.

3. Pull hair tight to the nape of your neck and secured it with a Bungee elastic band.

4. Holding your pony, loop your hair under the elastic to create a small bun and secured with bobby pins.

5. Take the rest of your hair and wrapped it around the elastic.

6. To finish the look, lightly spray Wella Professionals Shimmer Delight to add extra shine and then mist all over with Wella Stay Essential Finishing Spray.

To bring the entire look together, Reed hired NYX Cosmetics makeup artist Fiona Stiles to give her a natural yet sultry beauty look. Using a foundation brush, Stiles swiped NYX HD Studio Photogenic Foundation in Warm Sand along the bridge of Reed's nose, cheeks, chin and forehead. She then used a BeautyBlender to drag the foundation to the outside of the face creating very sheer coverage. Stiles next applied NYX HD Photogenic Concealer Wand in Medium and set the foundation with NYX HD Studio Photogenic Finishing Powder.

Stiles also did subtle cheek contouring using NYX Highlight and Contour Powder applying just a touch of product under the cheekbones. "The trick is using a very soft brush and just a touch of product," Stiles tells Us. "It's easier to build than take away!" Stiles then dabbed NYX Stick Blush in Hibiscus onto the apples of Reed's cheeks.

The makeup pro next applied NYX Jumbo Eye Pencil in Slate from Reed's lash line just above the crease and below the bottom lashes, pressing it in and blending with her fingers. She then swept a light coat of NYX Single Eye Shadow in Sensual over the lid and then added NYX Slim Eye Pencil in Taupe to the waterline. She added a few NYX Fabulous Lashes in Flare Lash Medium and several coats of NYX Fly With Me Mascara. To finish the look, Stiles filled in Reed's brows with just a touch of the NYX Eyebrow Pencil in Dark Brown.

Finally, Stiles gave Paul McDonald's wife a warm, neutral lip using NYX Mega Shine Lipgloss in Tanned. Reed also wore Giuseppe Zanotti heels, Amrapali earrings and a Judith Leiber clutch.

