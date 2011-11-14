Like her co-stars, Nikki Reed donned a stunning designer gown at the Los Angeles premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 on Monday night.

But instead of doing a dramatic smoky eye like Kristen Stewart or bold red lips like Ashley Greene, the newly married actress, 23, opted for a more natural makeup look.

"Nikki's dress had a bit of a Grecian feel so we went for a clean, elegant look," celebrity makeup artist Fiona Stiles tells Us Weekly. "I focused on luminous skin, with a subtle hint of color on the eyes."

After prepping Reed's skin with moisturizer, Stiles mixed Tom Ford Beauty Traceless Foundation with a little Jouer Luminizing Moisture Tint in Golden and applied the combo with a Beautyblender sponge to give her skin a radiant glow.

For the cheeks Stiles used a touch of Inglot AMC Cream Blush in #83 for a little soft warmth and Benefit Moon Beam highlighter on the cheekbones and bridge of the nose to create a pretty sheen. She set everything with a light dusting of CoverGirl Professional Loose Powder.

For the eyes she used the lavender side of CoverGirl Smoky ShadowBlast in Silver Sky on the lid and under the lower lashes, adding in a bit of bronze cream shadow. She topped it off with a pop of the gold highlighter. After curling the lashes, she swept three coats of CoverGirl LashBlast Volume on the top and two on the bottom. She finished the look with a warm nude lipgloss.

