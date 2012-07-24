Sustaining a successful relationship takes work, as Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder can attest.

The Vampire Diaries actors, who began dating in early 2011, "are genuinely good people who strive toward having a good relationship," their costar, Kat Graham, 22, explained to Us Weekly at the Teen Choice Awards afterparty in Universal City, Calif. July 22. "And they're also hippies!"

In addition to collecting the surfboard for Choice Fantasy/Sci-Fi Show, Dobrev, 23, and Somerhalder, 33, also won Choice Actor/Actress in a Fantasy/Sci-Fi series. "Thank you, teens. What an awesome evening," Somerhalder tweeted. "It wouldn't have happened with out you."

What does Somerhalder love most about Bulgarian-born love? "She truly enjoys life," he gushed to Us in 2011. "Her desire to experience and appreciate everything around her, and chuckle and enjoy it, is great."

The stars are currently shooting the fourth season of The Vampire Diaries, premiering October 11 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW. "We're getting into episode two," Graham told Us July 22. "It's going to be really bloody! It's always really bloody, but in this last scene I was just coughing up blood...fake blood, but still! It was a really gross trash can to look at!"

Graham also addressed the rampant rumors that Somerhalder will portray Christian Grey in the steamy big screen adaptation of author E.L. James' 50 Shades of Grey.

"I don't know much about it . . . I know it's mommy porn and that's really it," she said. "In my mind, Ian deserves an Oscar one day. They'd be lucky to have him, I'll say that. That would be a great move for him. I think that he's going to do bigger and better things than anyone can predict and I'm waiting for those things to happen."

