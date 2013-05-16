When Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder called it quits after three years of dating, a source assured Us Weekly that the Vampire Diaries costars would continue to be "consummate professionals" on set. The exes behaved as predicted when they came face-to-face for the first time in public since their split at The CW's Upfront event in New York City on Thursday, May 16.

Dobrev, 24, rocked a Versace dress, Rupert Sanderson heels and Cuyana earrings, while Somerhalder, 34, suited up in Simon Spurr. The actress didn't touch on her single status while chatting with Us, but she did open up about her summer plans. "I'm doing a movie that actually shoots in Atlanta, funny enough," she said of Let's Be Cops, which films in the same area as The Vampire Diaries. "It's cool that I get to stay at home and hang out with my cats and read a few books, maybe, for once!"

Though Dobrev and Somerhalder avoided a red carpet run-in, the actors joined network president Mark Pedowitz on stage inside the New York City Center. "They flanked him on each side, said hi to the audience and walked off stage, leaving Mark to deliver his address to advertisers," a source tells Us of the former couple. "As they walked off stage, Nina was a stride or two ahead of Ian."

When the presentation ended, several of CW stars -- including Star-Crossed's Matt Lanter and Hart of Dixie's Jaime King -- walked on stage to wave at the audience. "Nina and Ian were side by side and chatted with each other briefly before they all left the stage," the attendee adds. "They seemed friendly -- not awkward at all."

The Vampire Diaries' fourth season finale airs Thursday, May 16, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.

