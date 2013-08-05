Nina Dobrev on breakup: 'People aren't defined by their relationships'

nina dobrev cosmo

By Chris Gardner

Acting on "The Vampire Diaries" and dating Ian Somerhalder are two of the things Nina Dobrev is famous for. And lately, she's been getting a lot of attention for the latter in the wake of their breakup. In the September issue of Cosmopolitan, Dobrev doesn't mention the split specifically, but she does open up about her newly-single status. Read on to find out what she say she's looking for in a man ...

On what attracts her to a guy:

"You either have chemistry or you don't, but a lot of what attracts me is a guy's mind and humor and talent. I need to get to know all those things before I fall for someone. I'm not a one-night-stand kind of girl. I'm a relationship girl."

