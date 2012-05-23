Double trouble, indeed.

In the third season finale of The Vampire Diaries, Nina Dobrev's Elena Gilbert sacrificed her own life to save Matt Donovan (Zach Roerig, 27) from drowning -- or so she thought. Though she was presumed dead, she actually had vampire blood in her system, thus marking the beginning of her transformation into a bloodsucker.

"I'm vampire-squared now!" Dobrev (who also plays Katherine Pierce) laughed to Us Weekly during The CW Up Front event in NYC Thursday. "I'm playing two vampires, so my challenge is going to be making them different, as I have thus far. Before it was because one's a vampire one's a human -- it was easy -- and now I have to try and make Elena a vampire."

Though she hasn't seen a script for the fourth season yet, "I know that Elena's going to struggle a lot with keeping her humanity," Dobrev explained. "Up until now, that's what she's been struggling to hold on to. Her life is so supernatural, and now, without having a choice, she's going to have to live with it for the rest of her life."

Dobrev is also looking forward to exploring the love triangle between Elena, Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley, 29) and Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder, 33). "Finding out that she chose Stefan even though she actually met Damon first. . . there's so much going on and there are so many emotions," the actress told Us. "It's going to be a new beast going into Season 4."

The Vampire Diaries will return with new episodes this fall on The CW.

