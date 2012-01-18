BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- Nine films have made the cut for consideration in the foreign-language category at the Academy Awards.

Among them is Iran's "A Separation" from writer-director Asghar Farhadi, which won the Golden Globe for best foreign language film last weekend and has been racking up kudos from critics groups nationwide.

Also on the list is German director Wim Wenders' "Pina," a 3-D tribute to the career of groundbreaking choreographer Pina Bausch which is also on the shortlist for best documentary feature.

The other contenders are: Belgium's "Bullhead," Canada's "Monsieur Lazhar," Denmark's "Superclásico," Israel's "Footnote," Morocco's, "Omar Killed Me," Poland's "In Darkness" and Taiwan's "Warriors of the Rainbow: Seediq Bale."

Oscar nominations will be announced Tuesday, with the ceremony set for Feb. 26.