Trent Reznor and his girlfriend, musician Mariqueen Maandig, are engaged.

They announced the news over the weekend on the website of her band, West Indian Girl.

See who else got engaged in 2009

"In case [you] haven't heard the news, Mariqueen got engaged," the post reads. "Everyone in the West Indian Girl camp is super excited and happy for her. Q's an awesome person, friend and bandmate, and she couldn't be marrying a cooler guy."

See photos of more stars who date rockers